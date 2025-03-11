Manchester United has confirmed they are building a new 100,000-capacity stadium in the Old Trafford area, leaving their home after 100 years. The news was celebrated by United as a potential driving force in the area. United have revealed plans that, according to an official claim, will create 92,000 jobs and 17,000 new homes in Greater Manchester. United estimates the cost of building the new stadium to be around £2bn and is planning to build it within five years. Old Trafford, which has a capacity of 76,000 after the last expansion in 2006, was opened in 1910. The exciting announcement came days after thousands of United fans marched in protest against the club's ownership in the face of cost cuts and ticket price rises. Manchester United Fans Protest Against Glazer Ownership Ahead of Man United vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 Match (See Pics).

Manchester United To Leave Old Trafford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)