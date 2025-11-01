Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester United have salvaged their Premier League campaign a bit with a string of victories in recent weeks and are flourishing again after ages. The Red Devils take on Nottingham Forest in their latest fixture and will be hoping to secure a fourth successive league win and try and break into the top four. Ruben Amorim will want his squad to remain focused on the task in hand and not get carried away by the hype which is beginning to build around them. Opponents Nottingham Forest are in the relegation zone after losing to Bournemouth and their third manager of the campaign, Sean Dyche has a massive job to do. EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 10 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings

Ola Aina and Chris Wood are the players ruled out of the game for Nottingham Forest and with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Dilane Bakwa, and Angus Gunn already missing in action, the hosts have plenty to ponder in terms of team selection. Igor Jesus will be the central striker with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Dan Ndoye as the two wingers. Morgan Gibbs-White as the playmaker is their most prolific attacker on the pitch.

Harry Maguire will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Manchester United. Benjamin Sesko will be the focal point in attack with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha as the two attacking midfielders. Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro pick themselves in the central midfield while Diogo Dalot and Amad Diallo will be the pick for the wingback role.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United EPL 2025-26 Match Details

Match Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Date Saturday, November 1 Time 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time Venue City Ground, West Bridgford Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Nottingham Forrest are set to lock horns with Manchester United in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, November 1. The Nottingham Forest vs Man United EPL 2025-26 match will be played at City Ground, West Bridgford, and commences at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Manchester United 4-2 Brighton, Premier League 2025-26: Bryan Mbeumo Hits Brace as Red Devils Move Into Top Four on Points Table.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports Select HD TV channels. For Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Man United Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Manchester United are genuinely playing well at the moment and should secure a 0-2 victory on the road.

