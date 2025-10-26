Manchester United dished out a solid performance to defeat Brighton 4-2 in the Premier League 2025-26 at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 25. Matheus Cunha scored his first goal for Manchester United when his sensational strike found the back of the net in the 24th minute and just 10 minutes later, the lead was doubled courtesy of Casemiro. Bryan Mbeumo made it 3-0 in the 61st minute and it seemed that Manchester United would cruise to a victory. But the match produced a bit of drama with Danny Welbeck pulling one back in the 74th. And Charalampos Kostoulas reduced the deficit to 3-2 when he scored in injury time. But Manchester United eventually came out victors after Bryan Mbeumo completed his brace in the dying stages of the game. With this win, Manchester United now have a hat-trick of EPL wins this season and are fourth on the points table. Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26; Harry Maguire's Late Header Helps Red Devils Secure Three Points In Clash Against Arch-Rivals.

Manchester United vs Brighton Result

Man Utd take all three points in a thriller at Old Trafford 🔴 pic.twitter.com/QInb43z5A3 — Premier League (@premierleague) October 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Premier League). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)