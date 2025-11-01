The English Premier League 2025-26 matchweek 9 was an absolute entertainer, with goals flying in almost every fixture. Now, it is time for the EPL 2025-26 to kick off. The stage is getting ready as most sides are aiming for a revamp, while some will look to hold on to their form. Defending champions Liverpool FC are in the worst possible form. The Reds will hope for nothing but an escape from this nightmare; after all, they have lost four in a row. Liverpool are at present ranked seventh. Brentford 3-2 Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26: Milos Kerkez, Mohamed Salah Score in Vain As Defending Champions Suffer Fourth Straight Defeat.

The Gunners are leading the PL 2025-26 points table. Their head coach Mikel Arteta must be proud of winning the last four Premier League games. Besides, another London-based giant, Tottenham Hotspur are also doing fine, being currently in the third place. Manchester City and Manchester United are fifth and sixth, respectively. While Chelsea are in a bit of a struggle, in the ninth spot. Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace, Premier League 2025-26: Eberechi Eze Scores Against Former Club As Gunners Extend Lead at Top of EPL Points Table.

Matchweek 10 EPL 2025-26 Schedule (with IST timings)

Date Match UK Time IST Time Saturday, November 1 Brighton v Leeds United 16:00 20:30 Saturday, November 1 Burnley v Arsenal 16:00 20:30 Saturday, November 1 Crystal Palace v Brentford 16:00 20:30 Saturday, November 1 Fulham v Wolves 16:00 20:30 Saturday, November 1 Nottingham Forest v Manchester United 16:00 20:30 Saturday, November 1 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea 18:30 23:00 Saturday, November 1 Liverpool v Aston Villa 21:00 01:30 (November 2) Sunday, November 2 West Ham United v Newcastle United 15:00 19:30 Sunday, November 2 Manchester City v Bournemouth 17:30 22:00 Monday, November 3 Sunderland v Everton 21:00 01:30 (November 4)

EPL 2025-26 matchweek 10 will begin with five matches, all starting at the same time on Saturday, November 1, at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The most anticipated matches of matchweek 10 in English Premier League 2025-26 is definitely the Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea match, a high-voltage London derby. The gameweek 10 ends with the Sunderland v Everton clash on November 4, starting at 1:30 AM IST.

