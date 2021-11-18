India’s premier footballing competition, Indian Super League 2021-22 returns for its eighth installment. ISL 2021-22 will kick off from November 19, 2021 (Friday) inwards and for the second consecutive season will be held in its entirety in Goa as Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Tilak Maidan Stadium in Margao and PJN Stadium in Vasco will host all the games. So ahead of ISL season 8, we take a look at the schedule of Odisha FC. ISL 2021-22: A Look At Teams and Squads Ahead Of Indian Super League Season Eight.
Since their inception in 2019, Odisha FC have been inconsistent with their performances in the competition. Odisha were brilliant in their debut campaign, finishing sixth but were underwhelming in their second outing as they finished at the bottom of the team standings. However, with new coach Kiko Martinez at the helm, they will be aiming to change their fortunes.
Odisha FC ISL 2021-22 Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|November 24, 2021
|Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC
|07:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|November 30, 2021
|Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal
|07:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|December 05, 2021
|Kerala Balsters vs Odisha FC
|07:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|December 10, 2021
|Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC
|07:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|December 14, 2021
|Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC
|07:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|December 18, 2021
|Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC
|07:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|December 24, 2021
|Odisha FC vs FC Goa
|07:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|December 28, 2021
|Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC
|07:30 PM
|Athletic Stadium
|January 03, 2021
|Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC
|07:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|January 08, 2021
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC
|07:30 PM
|PJN Stadium
(Remaining fixtures will be announced later)
Odisha FC have recruited well ahead of the new season as they have added some quality players to strengthen their squad. The arrival of Brazilian forward Jonathas and Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez will give Odisha an attacking threat they lacked last campaign. Odisha have also strengthened in defence with the signings of Victor Mongil and Hector Rondas.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2021 11:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).