India’s premier footballing competition, Indian Super League 2021-22 returns for its eighth installment. ISL 2021-22 will kick off from November 19, 2021 (Friday) inwards and for the second consecutive season will be held in its entirety in Goa as Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Tilak Maidan Stadium in Margao and PJN Stadium in Vasco will host all the games. So ahead of ISL season 8, we take a look at the schedule of Odisha FC. ISL 2021-22: A Look At Teams and Squads Ahead Of Indian Super League Season Eight.

Since their inception in 2019, Odisha FC have been inconsistent with their performances in the competition. Odisha were brilliant in their debut campaign, finishing sixth but were underwhelming in their second outing as they finished at the bottom of the team standings. However, with new coach Kiko Martinez at the helm, they will be aiming to change their fortunes.

Odisha FC ISL 2021-22 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue November 24, 2021 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC 07:30 PM Tilak Maidan November 30, 2021 Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal 07:30 PM Tilak Maidan December 05, 2021 Kerala Balsters vs Odisha FC 07:30 PM Tilak Maidan December 10, 2021 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC 07:30 PM Tilak Maidan December 14, 2021 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC 07:30 PM Tilak Maidan December 18, 2021 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC 07:30 PM Tilak Maidan December 24, 2021 Odisha FC vs FC Goa 07:30 PM Tilak Maidan December 28, 2021 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC 07:30 PM Athletic Stadium January 03, 2021 Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC 07:30 PM Tilak Maidan January 08, 2021 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC 07:30 PM PJN Stadium

(Remaining fixtures will be announced later)

Odisha FC have recruited well ahead of the new season as they have added some quality players to strengthen their squad. The arrival of Brazilian forward Jonathas and Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez will give Odisha an attacking threat they lacked last campaign. Odisha have also strengthened in defence with the signings of Victor Mongil and Hector Rondas.

