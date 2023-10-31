Odisha FC are without a win in their last three games in the 2023/24 edition of the Indian Super League with their last two ending in defeats against Goa and Kerala Blasters respectively. They will be seeking home comfort when they take on Bengaluru this evening. A string of poor results has seen them slip to 8th in the points table while Bengaluru have been worse still with just 4 points from four matches played as they languish at 10th. Despite early days in the campaign, the two teams need to start collection of points if they are to make it to the play-offs. Odisha versus Bengaluru FC will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 8:00 PM IST. Praful Patel, Former AIFF Chief, Re-Elected As Western India Football Association President for 2023–2027.

Odisha have been taking leads in the games but conceding soft goals to end up on the losing streak. Sergio Lobera will want his defenders particularly Mourtada Fall to rise up to the challenge and showcase his class. Ahmed Jahouh is the one that makes them tick with his passing range and he will likely sit back and break up play. Diego Mauricio was on target in the last game and bulk of the attacking responsibility will be on his shoulders again.

Sunil Chhetri will lead the attack for Bengaluru FC with Halicharan Narzary and Rohit Danu as the wingers. Keziah Veendorp will try and dictate the tempo of the contest in midfield with Javi Hernández truing to create opening for his attackers. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will have to be at his very best in goal for the visitors.

When is Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time, and Venue)

Odisha FC will host Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Tuesday, October 31. The OFC vs BFC match in the ISL will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, India and it will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). AIFF Disciplinary Committee Chairperson Vaibhav Gaggar Elected As AFC Appeal Committee Member

Where to watch Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch the live telecast of the Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match. Sports18 1 SD/HD channels will also provide live telecast of this match on the TV sets of fans. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Watch Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

Jio Cinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming of Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will provide live streaming of the match internationally. Odisha and Bengaluru will sit back and try and absorb pressure with an aim to hit the opposition on the break. Expect the tie to end in a 1-1 scoreline.

