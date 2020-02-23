Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2019 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of ODS vs KBFC in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

Kerala Blasters (Photo Credits: IANS)

Odisha FC will host Kerala Blasters FC in the match 89 of the Indian Super League 2019-20. The encounter will be played on February 23 (Sunday) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Both the sides haven’t enjoyed the best of the outings in the ongoing season of ISL and hence, are out of the semi-final race. However, they will still want to end the season on a winning note and thus, will aim to clinch the forthcoming encounter. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of ODS vs KBFC game. Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC - Live Football Score.

Speaking of the two sides’ performances in the ongoing tournament, Odisha have won seven out of the seventeen games they have played in the season and are placed at the sixth position with 24 points. Striker Manuel Onwu has shown good form in recent times and will eye to come good in this game too. On the other hand, the Blasters have won just four of the 17 matches and seventh in the team standings with 18 points. Now, let’s look at the live streaming details of the match.

When is Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match in Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on February 23, 2020 (Sunday). ODS vs KBFC match ISL 6 is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can enjoy the live telecast of Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match in ISL 2019-20 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ISL 6 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Viewers can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the matches.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2019-20 match online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also live stream the game on JIO TV. Meanwhile, fans can follow LatestLY for the live score updates of Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2019-20 match.

Odisha FC’s last outing in ISL 2019-20 was against Northeast United FC in which they registered a 2-1 win and will eye to extend their good run. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC are also coming off a victory and that too against the defending champions Bengaluru FC and must be high on confidence.