Odisha FC will face Kerala Blasters in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on October 23, 2022 (Sunday) as both the teams eye to get back on the winning ways coming out from heavy losses in their previous game. Meanwhile, fans searching for Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below.

Odisha FC have started their campaign well with a turnaround win over Jamshedpur FC but fell short against Mumbai City FC in their second game. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand got demolished in the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan in their previous game and would desperately want to redeem that performance in this game.

When Is Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on October 23, 2022 (Sunday). The OFC vs KBFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live

