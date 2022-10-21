FC Goa continue their winning run as they beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in their second match in the Hero ISL 2022. The Gaurs got an early lead through Redeem Tlang. Noah Sadaoui extended that lead in added time of the second half. Despite putting up an attacking performance, Chennaiyin FC failed to get past the trusted hands of FC Goa goalkeeper, Dheeraj Singh.

Fc Goa bag their second win of the season:

