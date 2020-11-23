Odisha FC (OFC) will take on Hyderabad FC (HFC) in match 4 of Indian Super League 2020-21. OFC vs HFC clash will be played at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Goa on November 23, 2020 (Monday). Both had a disappointing last season in the competition but would hope to start on a positive note this time around. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create OFC vs HFC Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Odisha FC won both the games against Hyderabad FC last season and would hope to continue that run going. Both teams are playing their second season in Indian Super League but with a revamped squad would look to do better than the disappointment last time around. Hyderabad finished bottom of the table last year while Odish managed sixth place.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Subrata Paul (HFC) must be your keeper for this clash.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Shubham Sarangi (OFC), Steven Taylor (OFC) and Sahil Panwar (HFC) must be your defenders for this clash.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Cole Alexander (OFC), Samuel Lalmuanpuia (OFC), Souvik Chakrabarty (HFC), Adil Khan (HFC) and Halicharan Narzary (HFC) must be your midfielders for this clash.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Marcelino Pereira (OFC) and Aridane Santana (HFC) can be picked as the forwards for this clash.

Marcelino Pereira (OFC) must be your captain for this clash while Aridane Santana (HFC) can be named as the vice-captain for OFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21 clash.

