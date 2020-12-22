Odisha FC will take on NorthEast United FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the GMC Stadium in Goa on December 22, 2020 (Tuesday). The two teams have met each other just twice in ISL history and have an identical head-to-head record with both of them registering wins in home fixtures last season. Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC have had contrasting starts to their ISL 2020-21 season with the Highlanders currently placed in the top four while Odisha are at the bottom. The Bhubaneswar-based club is yet to win a game this season and have scored just three goals – the joint lowest – but will be hoping to end the disappointing run. Meanwhile, NorthEast can cut the gap between them and table-toppers with a win in this clash.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC – February 14, 2020 – Odisha Won 2-1

Odisha produced a stunning comeback in front of their home fans to register all three points against the Highlanders. Martin Chaves opened the scoring in the first half but the Bhubaneswar club were back on level terms early into the second period through Manuel Onwu and the points were secured by Martin Guedes, 15 minutes from time.

NorthEast United vs Odisha FC – October 26, 2019 – NorthEast Won 2-1

This was the first-ever fixture between the two teams and hosts NorthEast United came out on top. Redeem Tlang gave the hosts an early advantage by striking in the second minute. However, Xisco Hernandez brought the visitors on level terms but a late goal from Asamoah Gyan meant the Highlanders came away with a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).