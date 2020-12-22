The 37th match of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see Odisha FC taking on NorthEast United FC. The GMC Stadium in Bambolim will host the encounter on Tuesday (December 22). Odisha FC have made a terrible start to their campaign and are still searching for their first victory. They currently are holding the last spot with fives loses and one draw in six outings. To the contrary, the Highlanders have been impressive and will take the field as definite favourites. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of OFC vs NEUFC clash. OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Although NorthEast United FC are accused of being defensive in their approach, they are currently holding the fourth position with two wins, four loses and one draw in seven games. They still can’t afford to be complacent in their upcoming assignment. As Odisha FC made their ISL debut last season only, they have met Highlanders only twice – with both teams winning one game each. Manuel Onwu and Martin Perez Guedes starred in their previous meeting which saw Odisha FC emerging victorious 2-1. As the upcoming game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

