Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has been tested positive with COVID-19. As a result, the Manchester United player has been replaced by the team, France. Eduardo Camavinga will be stepping into the shoes of Man United mid-fielder for the upcoming UEFA Nations League 2020. Manager Didier Deschamps has confirmed the news. The team will be playing against Sweden on September 6, 2020. France stands in Group A of the UEFA Nations League alongside teams like Croatia, Portugal and Sweden. He was last spotted with his wife on Sunday. Paul Pogba Transfer News Latest Update: Juventus Could Offer Paulo Dybala to Manchester United in Stunning Swap Deal.

No sooner the news of Paul Pogba being tested with coronavirus appeared on social media, the fans started sending thoughts and prayers for his speedy recovery. The fans took to social media and mostly wrote, "Get well soon," as soon as they got to know about Pogba's illness. Now let's have a look at the tweets below:

Manchester United

Man utd going into meltdown. — Mike (@MikeE12ab) August 27, 2020

Absolute shocker

He's had an absolute shocker! pic.twitter.com/Me27AKtzgV — Pierre Delecto (@The_Zenith_3) August 27, 2020

Get well soon King!

Paul Pogba getting Coronavirus is almost like a family member contacting the virus. Get well soon king❤ pic.twitter.com/INLNyxnkJW — Trey (@UTDTrey) August 27, 2020

Paul Pogba is yet to confirm the news of himself being tested positive. We pray for Paul Pogba's speedy recovery.

