The European Super League has created a lot of controversies ever since  Real Madrid President Florentino Perez announced the break-away tournament. Strong reactions are coming from each quarter about the opposition of the league. Pep Guardiola, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Premier League,  James Milner, Everton and the ones among the few to have opposed the league.  Even FIFA President Gianni Infantino strongly opposed the idea of the European Super League. Prior to this, even the UEFA had warned of the dire consequences if the players were to participate in the league.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino 'Strongly Disapproves' Creation of European Super League.

Last night after 1-1 draw between Leeds United and Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp in the press conference expressed his opinion and said that he wishes the league never happens. "With the way the Champions League is now running, football has a great product, even with the Europa League," said Klopp. Even Liverpool captain seconded his manager's thoughts and said that according to his personal opinion, the league should not happen.

Here's the video of Jurgen Klopp:

Pep Guardiola explained that not many details are available about the league. However, he expressed his opinion from the details he had on the present date.

Here's what he had to say:

Leeds United also issued a strong statement: 

Premier League 

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were the ones who had already rejected the league. It is now reported that one of the Premier League clubs withdraw from the league.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2021 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).