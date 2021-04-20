The European Super League has created a lot of controversies ever since Real Madrid President Florentino Perez announced the break-away tournament. Strong reactions are coming from each quarter about the opposition of the league. Pep Guardiola, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Premier League, James Milner, Everton and the ones among the few to have opposed the league. Even FIFA President Gianni Infantino strongly opposed the idea of the European Super League. Prior to this, even the UEFA had warned of the dire consequences if the players were to participate in the league.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino 'Strongly Disapproves' Creation of European Super League.

Last night after 1-1 draw between Leeds United and Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp in the press conference expressed his opinion and said that he wishes the league never happens. "With the way the Champions League is now running, football has a great product, even with the Europa League," said Klopp. Even Liverpool captain seconded his manager's thoughts and said that according to his personal opinion, the league should not happen.

Here's the video of Jurgen Klopp:

🚨 | Jurgen Klopp speaks about the European Super League... The #LFC manager explains his thoughts on the breakaway proposals and reveals him and his players were not consulted on the decision. Watch #MNF live on Sky Sports Premier League now! pic.twitter.com/DLSXeT1Lze — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2021

Pep Guardiola explained that not many details are available about the league. However, he expressed his opinion from the details he had on the present date.

Here's what he had to say:

🗣️ "It is not sport if the relationship between the effort and reward doesn't exist." 🗣️ "It is not sport if it doesn't matter if you lose" Pep Guardiola shares his thoughts on the European Super Leaguepic.twitter.com/O3wXAJtkFI — Sky Sports (@SkySports) April 20, 2021

Leeds United also issued a strong statement:

🙌 Football is for the fans. pic.twitter.com/9oQj2PM6l4 — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 19, 2021

Premier League

The Premier League, alongside The FA, met with clubs today to discuss the immediate implications of the Super League proposal The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition Full statement: https://t.co/jPOmsUclT5 pic.twitter.com/ex52Uwbdhn — Premier League Communications (@PLComms) April 20, 2021

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were the ones who had already rejected the league. It is now reported that one of the Premier League clubs withdraw from the league.

