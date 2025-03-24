Poland will be looking to secure their second win in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers when they host Malta this evening. The Poles defeated Lithuania by a solitary goal in their previous match and a win here could propel them to the top spot depending on how Finland perform in their game. Michal Probierz, the Poland coach, will feel his side did not quite hit the top gear in the last match and there is plenty of scope for improvement. Opponents Malta are heading into the game on the back of a defeat suffered at the hands of Finland. They will need to start securing points in a group which also features a strong team in the form of the Netherlands. Poland versus Malta starts at 1:15 AM IST. Erling Haaland Helps Norway Start Its FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying Campaign With 5–0 Rout Against Moldova.

Sebastian Walukiewicz, Nicola Zalewski, Pawel Dawidowicz, and Piot Zieliński are the players missing out for Poland due to injuries. Robert Lewandowski, the Polish captain, scored in the last match and it will not be a surprise if he finds the back of the net again. Matty Cash, the Aston Villa right-back, will use his pace to create openings out wide. Lukasz Skorupski will be in goal for the home side.

Kurt Shaw was sent off in the last match for Malta and is now suspended. Myles Beerman is likely to slot in defence for the visitors as his likely replacement. Teddy Teuma will be the playmaker in this side and his link-up play, particularly with striker Paul Mbong will come in handy. Kyrian Nwoko is another quality name that will be part of the attacking third for Malta. England 2–0 Albania FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Myles Lewis-Skelly, Harry Kane Find Net As Thomas Tuchel-Era Begins With a Win for the Three Lions.

When is Poland vs Malta, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Poland take on Malta in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday, March 25. The Poland vs Malta match will be played at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland and it starts at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Poland vs Malta, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. Fans in India can watch Poland vs Malta live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten Network TV channels. For Poland vs Malta online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Poland vs Malta, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Poland vs Malta live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Expect Poland to put in a dominant performance at home and secure an easy win.

