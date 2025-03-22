Playing their first-ever international match under new coach Thomas Tuchel, England started their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers with a comfortable win 2-0 over Albania. Myles Lewis-Skelly, 18, opened the scoring becoming the youngest to score on England's senior football national team debut. Captain Harry Kane, too, joined in and slammed his 70th career for England in the 77th minute to seal the match for the Three Lions. England are currently leading Group K, with three points ahead of Latvia by virtue of goal difference. Japan Become First Team To Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 After 2–0 Win Over Bahrain.

England Start With A Win

Off to a winning start 🙌 A 2-0 success to start the Thomas Tuchel era and our @FIFAWorldCup qualifying campaign. pic.twitter.com/lXJYDIJsHA — England (@England) March 21, 2025

