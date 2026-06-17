Portugal vs Congo DR: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K action is set to electrify Houston's NRG Stadium as European giants Portugal take on a determined Congo DR side this Wednesday, June 17. With kickoff slated for 10:30 PM IST, football enthusiasts are keenly looking forward to seeing how both teams will line up for their crucial opening fixture. Portugal vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

This marks a historic first-ever encounter between Portugal and Congo DR at the World Cup finals. Portugal, currently ranked 5th in the FIFA standings, enters the tournament as strong contenders, boasting a squad brimming with world-class talent and eyeing their maiden World Cup trophy. On the other hand, Congo DR, making their first World Cup appearance since 1974 (then as Zaire), are eager to cause an upset after successfully navigating the inter-confederation playoffs to secure their spot.

Predicted Lineups and Formations

With official team sheets typically released closer to kickoff, here are the expected starting XIs and formations for both nations:

Portugal (4-2-3-1)

Manager Roberto Martínez is anticipated to deploy a formidable 4-2-3-1 formation, emphasizing both defensive solidity and attacking prowess. Cristiano Ronaldo, at 41, is set to lead the line in his sixth World Cup, a testament to his enduring impact.

Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa

Defenders: João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes

Midfielders: Vitinha, João Neves (Defensive Midfielders); Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto (Attacking Midfielders)

Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo

Rafael Leão, despite a pre-tournament sending off against Chile in a friendly, is available should Martínez opt for pace as he has served his one-match suspension. Cristiano Ronaldo's recent ban was also suspended by FIFA, clearing him to play in the opener.

Congo DR (3-5-2)

Sébastien Desabre's Congo DR is expected to adopt a more cautious approach, likely lining up in a 3-5-2 formation aimed at stifling Portugal's attack and launching quick counter-attacks.

Goalkeeper: Lionel Mpasi

Defenders: Steve Kapuadi, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe (Centre-backs); Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Arthur Masuaku (Wing-backs)

Midfielders: Samuel Moutoussamy, Ngal'ayel Mukau, Noah Sadiki (Central Midfielders)

Forwards: Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa

Players to Watch

For Portugal, the midfield trio of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and the dynamic Vitinha and João Neves will be crucial in dictating play, creating chances, and supporting the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo. In defense, Rúben Dias and João Cancelo provide immense quality.

Congo DR will rely heavily on the defensive leadership of Chancel Mbemba and the experience of players like Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe in their backline. Upfront, the pace and finishing of Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu will be key to any potential breakthroughs. Lionel Messi Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record, Becomes Oldest Player To Score FIFA World Cup Hat-Trick.

Match Outlook and Broadcast Details

Portugal enters this clash in strong form, having secured three consecutive friendly wins and remaining unbeaten in their last five outings. Congo DR, while not in particularly inspiring recent form with two wins from their last five, are known for their disciplined and compact play.

This Group K opener promises an intriguing battle of styles as Portugal's star-studded attack faces Congo DR's resilient defense, setting the stage for an exciting start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).