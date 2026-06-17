Lionel Messi Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record, Becomes Oldest Player To Score FIFA World Cup Hat-Trick

Lionel Messi has once again etched his name into the annals of football history, delivering a sensational hat-trick that saw Argentina defeat Algeria 3-1 in their opening Group J fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The talismanic captain's heroics on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 8:00 PM CDT, made him the oldest player to net a hat-trick in the tournament's illustrious history, surpassing a record previously held by long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Lionel Messi Reveals Why He Cried After Equalling FIFA World Cup Most Goals Record.

Messi, who will turn 39 on June 24, showcased a masterclass performance, demonstrating that age is merely a number for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. His clinical finishing and unparalleled vision proved too much for the Algerian defense, securing a vital three points for the reigning world champions in front of a fervent crowd in Missouri.

Shattering Cristiano Ronaldo's Record

The previous record for the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick belonged to Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. He achieved the feat at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, famously scoring three goals against Spain on June 15, 2018. At the time, Ronaldo was 33 years and 130 days old. Messi, at 38 years old on June 17, 2026, emphatically broke this benchmark with his dazzling display. This latest milestone adds another chapter to the storied rivalry between the two footballing titans, with Messi now holding a unique World Cup scoring record.

Match Details

The Group J encounter saw Argentina, led by their inspiring captain, take control from the outset. Messi opened his account with a trademark curling effort, followed by a penalty and a late strike to complete his treble. Algeria managed to pull one goal back, but it was a night dominated by Messi's brilliance. Lionel Messi Equals Miroslav Klose's Record of Most Goals in FIFA World Cup History with Stunning Hat-Trick Against Algeria.

Looking Ahead

Argentina's victory sets a strong tone for their World Cup campaign, with Messi once again proving to be the linchpin of their attack. His record-breaking performance will undoubtedly boost team morale as they aim for back-to-back World Cup titles. The focus now shifts to their next group stage fixtures, where they will look to build on this impressive start and continue their journey deep into the tournament.

This momentous occasion not only celebrates Messi's enduring quality but also adds another memorable moment to the rich tapestry of FIFA World Cup history, further cementing his legacy as one of football's all-time greats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).