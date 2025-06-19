FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain opened their account with a 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup and next face Botafogo this evening. The Parisians are creating waves amongst the football fans with their enthralling brand of football, wherein they score for fun. Driven by young, talented, and success-hungry footballers, Luis Enrique is creating a team which can dominate club football for a few years now. Opponents Botafago beat Seattle Sounders in their opener, and a positive result here will significantly boost their chances of making it to the next round. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

PSG versus Botafogo will be streamed on the DAZN app and website from 6:30 AM IST. Ousmane Dembele is the only injury worry for PSG, while the rest of the squad is fit and available. Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will line up on the flanks to create chances, with Goncalo Ramos playing as the central striker. Vitinha is one of the best midfielders in the world right now, and his combinational play with Ruben Neves and Fabian Ruiz is special.

Joaquin Correa will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Botafogo, while Matheus Martins is ruled out. Jair Cunha and Alexander Barboza will pair up to lead the defensive duties with John in goal. Igor Jesus is the target man in the final third with Jefferson Savarino as the playmaker.

PSG vs Botafogo, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match PSG vs Botafogo Date Friday, June 20 Time 6:30 AM (IST) Venue Rose Bowl Stadium, California Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is PSG vs Botafogo, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Paris Saint-Germain will face Botafogo in a Group B match on Friday, June 20. The PSG vs Botafogo match is set to be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium, California. The much-awaited clash will begin at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). FIFA Club World Cup 2025: All You Need to Know About Remodelled International Club Competition.

How to Watch Live Telecast of PSG vs Botafogo, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch PSG vs Botafogo live telecast on any TV channel. For PSG vs Botafogo online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of PSG vs Botafogo, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the PSG vs Botafogo live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Expect a routine win for PSG with the kind of attacking players they have in their ranks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2025 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).