PSG are set to lock horns against Troyes in Ligue 1 2022-23. The Parisians have been in great form of late, their latest result being a whopping 7-2 victory over Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League. The deadly trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been in great form and they would look to continue that in this clash as well. PSG sit at the top of the Ligue 1 2022-23 points table with 32 points, having a slender two-point lead over RC Lens. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo At 2022 FIFA World Cup Final? Supercomputer Predicts Winner As Argentina, Portugal Meet in Summit Clash At Qatar

Christophe Galtier’s men are expected to increase that lead over the second-placed Lens, who have played one game more. Undefeated in Ligue 1, PSG look set to maintain that form against Troyes, who are just five points from the relegation zone at the 11th spot. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is PSG vs Troyes, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The PSG vs Troyes, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at Parc des Princes Coty. The game will be held on October 29, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Troyes, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Troyes, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Troyes, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Troyes match on the Voot Select app.

