Lionel Messi, 35, and Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, are in the twilight years of their careers and will likely play their final World Cup at the 2022 edition of the competition in Qatar. Argentina and Portugal meeting in the finals of the showpiece event is a dream match-up for many as per new research the two teams are most likely opponents of each other in the summit clash. FIFA World Cup 2022: Mohanlal to Launch Music Album Ahead of Mega Football Event.

According to research conducted by BCA Research using Supercomputers, it was predicted that Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are set to face each other in the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals, which will be held in Qatar.

As per The Sun, the experiment used EA Sports FIFA video game player statistics and a sample of all real-life matches from the last four World Cup tournaments. The Supercomputer also predicted that Lionel Messi will win the World Cup with Albiceleste.

The test further predicted that England will reach the final four, losing to Portugal in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, defending champions, Grace, were predicted to bow out of the competition in the Round of 16, losing to Argentina.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated world football for over a decade and this could be the final appearance of both these superstars on football's grandest stage. This will be the fifth time that the two players will compete at the World Cup.

The Argentina skipper in a recent interview admitted that Qatar 2022 could be his last World Cup. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he would like tp play in the 2024 European championships with Portugal.

