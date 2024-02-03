Bengaluru are considered one of the top teams of the Indian Super League and hence their current ninth place in the standings is a bit difficult for their fans to accept. The club has always challenged for the league title but this campaign, they have managed just two wins in their 12 games. The title hunt looks well off for them and they will now focus on qualifying for the continental cups. They face Punjab FC this evening in an away tie, looking to secure a victory that has been far and few. Hosts Punjab are second last in the points table with only Hyderabad worse off. The team will need to improve significantly to put up a fight. Punjab versus Bengaluru will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 5:00 PM. Hyderabad FC Staff Raise Banner Demanding Salary During ISL 2023–24 Match Against FC Goa, Removed From Stadium by Security; Video Goes Viral.

Luka Majcen and Madih Talal form the two-man frontline for Punjab and the duo will need their wingers, Juan Mera and Samuel Kynshi, to put in some quality crosses into the box. Nikhil Prabhu is the defensive-minded midfielder in the starting eleven and his primary role will be to cut down the Bengaluru passing lines.

Both Sunil Chettri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had poor campaigns for the national side in the Asian Cup. The duo looked well off the pace and will be hoping to get back to their best, for their clubs. Javi Hernández has been around for some time in the league and his playmaking skills make him one of the players to watch out for in the contest.

When is Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue)

Punjab FC are slated to face Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2023-24 on Saturday, February 3. The ISL 2023-24 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi and it starts at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ISL 2023–24: Roy Krishna’s Brace Helps Odisha FC Clinch 2–1 Win Over Kerala Blasters.

Where to Watch Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC FC ISL 2023-24 Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24. The Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be available for live telecast on Sports18 Khel (Hindi), Sports18 1 HD (English), Sports18 3 SD (English, Hindi, Malayalam and Bengali), VH1 SD & HD (English), News18 Malayalam (Malayalam commentary, only for select games) and DD Bangla (Bengali commentary). For Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC live streaming online, scroll below.

How to Watch Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC FC ISL 2023-24 Football Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of the Viacom18 network, will provide Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match live streaming. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch live action of this match. For watching the live streaming internationally, OneFootball is the place to platform to use. Bengaluru may not been in the best of forms but they have enough quality about them to get the better of Punjab FC.

