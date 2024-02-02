Hyderabad FC have made the headlines once again in the football world and for the wrong reasons, with the staff members raising banners for the authorities to clear the salaries. As the players took the field against Odisha FC at the Gachibowli Stadium, the club staff held out a banner that read, 'Salaries please'. The security personnel were then seen forcing the staff, who had raised the banner, out of the ground. Hyderabad FC lost the match 0-2 to FC Goa, further worsening the crisis. The former ISL champions are rock bottom on the ISL 2023-24 points table with no wins from 12 matches. ISL Transfer News: Javier Siverio Joins Jamshedpur FC on Loan from East Bengal FC.

And the Hyderabad FC staff who raised the tiffo gets kicked out. I don't know what's a bigger mistake, not paying the staff or raising a banner asking for salary. A NEW LOW FOR Indian Football. Do something @kalyanchaubey@Shaji4Football#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/KVzULKgGar — Aswathy (@_inkandball_) February 1, 2024

