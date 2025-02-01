Punjab will be facing Bengaluru at home this evening in the Indian Super League with an aim to secure a win that has eluded them in the last five matches. The hosts have lost thrice in this period and are down to 9th in the points table. While the race for the playoff might be over for them, they will still aim to end the campaign on a high note. Opponents Bengaluru are in a rut and continue to plummet in the standings. They have lost four out of their last five matches and need to do something quick to arrest the slide. Punjab versus Bengaluru will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 5:00 PM IST. ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC Held to Their Seventh Draw of Season After Goalless Stalemate Against East Bengal FC.

Luka Majcen is the key player for Punjab in the final third and he will keep the Bengaluru backline on their toes. Asmir Suljic and Nihal Sudeesh will be available for support as well for the Punjab skipper, starting on the wings. Nikhil Prabhu should orchestrate play in midfield with the help of Leon Augstine and Ricky Shabong.

Sunil Chhetri has been off colour in the last few games for Bengaluru and the veteran striker needs to return to his usual self. Edgar Mendez’s ability to hold up play and bring the likes of Alberto Noguera and Ryan Williams into play will go a long way in determining how Bengaluru performs. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live: East Bengal FC Climbs To 10th Spot After Goalless Draw With Mumbai City FC.

When is Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC are set to face each other in the ISL (Indian Super League) 2024-25 on Saturday, February 1. The Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi and it starts at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25. Fans can watch the Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 Khel, Sports18 3 and Star Sports 3 TV channels. For Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform for Viacom18, will prove ISL 2024-25 live streaming. Fans can watch the Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. Both the teams lack confidence at the moment and the game might end in a goalless draw.

