Looking to seal their second place in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, FC Goa will visit Delhi to take on Punjab FC in the ongoing football league. The Gaurs have 42 points from 21 ISL 2024-25 matches and have won four out of their last five matches. On the other hand, Punjab FC have 24 points and depends highly on other ISL match results to go their way, if they want to finish in the top six. Apart from relying on other teams, Punjab FC will need to win all their remaining ISL 2024-25 matches. ISL 2024–25: East Bengal FC Keep Playoff Hope Alive With 2–0 Win Over Hyderabad FC.

Apart from scoring all three points, Punjab FC will have to hit goals as well and move themselves past Kerala Blasters FC, and Chennaiyin FC in goal difference as well. Punjab FC have never beaten FC Goa in ISL history and will need to pull off a miracle.

For FC Goa, the calculation is simple, win and head into the semifinals straight along with table-toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who have already clinched the league shield title, and sit handsomely on first spot in standing with 52 points. Goa have won two, and drawn one against Punjab in ISL, making them firm favorites this time as well.

When is Punjab FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab FC host FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Thursday, February 26. The Punjab FC vs FC Goa match is set to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Finally Get the Job Done To Defend Indian Super League Shield.

Where to Watch Punjab FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. However, there are changes in the ISL 2024-25 live telecast post the Jio-Star merger. The Punjab FC vs FC Goa live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 3 and Asianet Plus (Malayalam commentary) TV channels. Sports 18 Khel TV channel is also likely to provide Punjab vs Goa live telecast. For Punjab FC vs FC Goa online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Punjab FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide ISL 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the PFC vs FCG ISL 2024-25 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. FC Goa are overwhelming favourites to win the encounter, given their form and position in the ISL 2024-25.

