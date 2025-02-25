Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 25 (ANI): Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) etched their name in Indian Super League (ISL) history by becoming the first team to successfully retain the League Shield. In what was their penultimate home game of the league phase, the Mariners (MBSG) knew that a victory over Odisha FC would confirm their top spot with two more league matches to spare, as per the official ISL website.

The challenge was immense, the pressure palpable, but the reward of lifting the Shield in front of their home supporters was too great to ignore and the Mariners delivered in a night of trials and tribulations.

Also Read | WPL 2025: UP Warriorz Set To Face Upbeat Mumbai Indians After Thrilling Super-Over Win Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Their determination to seize the moment was evident from the opening whistle. Mohun Bagan SG came out with a sense of purpose, dominating possession and crafting chance after chance. The star of the first half was Jamie Maclaren, the Australian striker finding himself at the end of several gilt-edged opportunities. Time and again, he tested Odisha FC's backline, his movement sharp, his intent clear. Yet, the ball refused to find the back of the net.

Odisha FC, to their credit, held firm. Their resilience frustrated the hosts, as they dug deep to absorb the relentless waves of Mohun Bagan SG's attack. Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh put in a valiant shift between the posts, denying Maclaren and his teammates time and again. Despite the Mariners' superiority, the scoreboard remained unchanged heading into halftime, leaving the home crowd eager yet anxious.

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Reports of 'Terror Attack, Kidnapping Plot' in Pakistan Overshadow Mega Tournament.

The second half followed a similar script. Mohun Bagan SG continued to pile on the pressure, weaving intricate moves, launching precise crosses, and taking shots from distance. However, Odisha FC refused to break. It was a test of patience for the Mariners, one that demanded perseverance. The frustration was evident on the faces of players and fans alike, as each missed opportunity seemed to push their wait for the Shield just a little further out of reach.

Then came the moment of magic. Deep into injury time, when it seemed like Odisha FC had done just enough to snatch a point despite a late sending off for Mourtada Fall, substitute Dimitri Petratos rose to the occasion. The Australian forward, introduced late in the game, made an instant impact. Finding himself with a sliver of space outside the box, Petratos unleashed a clinical finish past Amrinder Singh, finally breaking the deadlock. The explosion of joy was instantaneous. The home crowd erupted, the dugout leaped in celebration, and head coach Jose Molina, known for his calm demeanour, was seen punching the air with delight.

It was a heartbreaker for Odisha FC, who had defended gallantly for 90 minutes. On another day, they might have deserved a share of the spoils, but there was no denying Mohun Bagan SG had been the better team on the night. They had created the chances, dictated the tempo, and kept knocking on the door until it finally swung open.

With this victory, Mohun Bagan SG wrapped up the League Shield after their 16th win in 22 games. An astonishing feat for a side that had undergone significant changes at the start of the season. New players, a new head coach, and the burden of expectation but none of it deterred them from their goal and they lost only twice all season.

What makes their achievement even more remarkable is how they have ground out results throughout the campaign. Ten of their 16 wins came by a margin of one or two goals, showcasing their ability to manage tight situations and deliver when it mattered most. That is what separates great teams from champions. It wasn't always about playing beautiful football; it was about getting the job done.

For now, it's party time in Kolkata. The Mariners have given their fans another night to remember, another Shield to cherish. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)