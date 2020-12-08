After being considered one of the favourites to lift the Champions League title, Manchester United are on the verge of elimination as they need a point away against RB Leipzig to ensure progress to next round. Defeat at the hands of PSG at Old Trafford was a huge blow for the Red Devils as it left them, PSG and RB Leipzig tied on 9 points. They start the game top of the league but there is no guarantee it will end that way with Leipzig in fine form and PSG playing against minnows Istanbul Baseksahir. RB Leipzig come into the game on the back of a 3-3 draw against European champions Bayern Munich and boast a fine record at home. Manchester United Transfer News Update: Paul Pogba Is Unhappy and Wants to Leave, Says Agent Mino Raiola.

RB Leipzig have lost some key players in Lazar Samardzic and Hee-Chan Hwang due to the coronavirus induced quarantine. Star defender Dayot Upamecano misses out due to suspension while Konrad Laimer has aknee injury which rules him out. Ibrahima Konate should start for the hosts in defence, partnering Wili Orban. Yussuf Poulsen is the target man in the attacking third with his experience vital for the team.

Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial have slight niggles which keeps the duo out of the clash. Fred was shown a red card against PSG and is suspended. All eyes will be on Paul Pogba after some irresponsible comments made by his agent. Scott McTominay has the task of stopping Leipzig’s quick transitional play in the middle. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are the two creative force in the team and it will not be a surprise if they are on the scoresheet.

When is RB Leipzig vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

RB Leipzig vs Manchester United match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will be played at Red Bull Arena Leipzig on December 09, 2020 (Tuesday midnight). The match will begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of RB Leipzig vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the RB Leipzig vs Manchester United match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the UCL Group H match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of RB Leipzig vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to follow the match live on television can follow the clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Group H UCL match online for fans in India. Manchester United like playing away and despite RB Leipzig being a quality team, it is the visitors who start as the favourites.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).