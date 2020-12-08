Paul Pogba has endured a topsy-turvy time at Manchester United since his arrival and it may soon come to an end as agent Mino Raiola has hinted that the midfielder is not happy at the club and can no longer express himself. The Frenchman returned to Old Trafford in 2016 for a record fee but has struggled as inconsistency and injuries have seen him failed to meet the expectations of the English giants. Paul Pogba Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United Star Wants Juventus Move.

During an interview with Tuttosport, Mino Raiola urged Paul Pogba to change teams to get back to his previous best. ‘I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United. Paul at Manchester United is unhappy, he is no longer able to express himself as he would like and as expected of him. He has to change teams, he has to change the air,’ said the agent.

Raiola further urged Manchester United to let the midfielder leave in the upcoming January transfer window as he has no intention of extending his contract. ‘He is under contract for the next 18 months and it will expire in the summer of 2022. However, I think that the best solution for both Pogba and Man Utd is that he goes in the next transfer window. If not, the Old Trafford club know that they risk losing him on a free transfer as it is not Paul's intention to extend his contract.’

Paul Pogba looks to be on his way out of Manchester United and a return to Juventus is a possible option according to Mino Riola. Real Madrid are the other team in contention to sign the Frenchman as manager Zinedine Zidane is a fan of the player with the midfielder also expressing the desire to play for the record European champions

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 08:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).