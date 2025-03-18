Eight clubs are in contention for the prestigious title in European women's club football: the UEFA Women's Champions League. As the high-voltage competition reaches the quarterfinal stage, the first-leg fixtures promise to bring action-packed drama. FC Barcelona are the defending champions and are once again looking to defend their title. The first match of the quarterfinal leg one will be played between Real Madrid and Arsenal. Madrid will host Arsenal Women at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Tuesday, March 18. The hosts enter this clash after having a mixed run, having secured just two wins in their last five outings. Real Madrid Becomes First Club To Reach 300 European Cup Wins, Achieves Landmark During UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Play-Off Match Against Manchester City.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are arriving after thrashing Everton Women 3-1 in the Women's Super League. The host has been dealt a blow, as their midfielder Teresa Abelleira will miss the clash after sustaining an injury last month. Las Blancas will also be without their defender Rocio Galvez, which adds a selection headache ahead of the high-voltage clash. Meanwhile, Arsenal will miss the services of their defender Lotte Wubben-Moy, who remains unavailable due to an ongoing injury concern.

When is Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 First Leg Quarterfinal Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Women's Champions League first-leg quarterfinal will be hosted at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Spain on Tuesday, March 18. The high-voltage clash between two giant clubs will begin at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Arsenal, UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 First Leg Quarterfinal Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast for the Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Women's Champions League 2025 first-leg quarterfinal, as there is no official broadcaster for the high-voltage match in India. For live streaming options of Real Madrid vs Arsenal, look below. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Ten-Man Barcelona Beat Benfica, Liverpool Stun PSG in First Leg of Round of 16 Matches.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Arsenal, UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 First Leg Quarterfinal Football Match?

Matches in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League will be live streaming on the DAZN and its YouTube channel worldwide, except for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) as well as in China and its territories. So the Real Madrid vs Arsenal high-voltage first-leg quarterfinal match will be live stream on the DAZN app and its YouTube channel. Expect a close game with Real Madrid securing a 2-1 win here.

