With their win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 knockout playoffs first leg encounter, Real Madrid has achieved a massive European Cup milestone: becoming the first club to notch 300 wins in the competition. Madrid's 300th UCL win comes in 498 matches, including appearances in most competition finals and most titles in European Cup history (15). Behind Madrid are Bayern Munich, archrivals Barcelona, Manchester United and Juventus with 241, 209, 161 and 157 wins, respectively. Manchester City 2-3 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Jude Bellingham's Extra Time Goal Hands Defending Champions First Leg Win Over Cityzens Despite Erling Haaland's Brace.

Real Madrid Create History

🙌 Real Madrid reaches 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ European Cup wins! pic.twitter.com/MFZHONKXYr — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)