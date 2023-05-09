It is a massive clash in the UEFA Champions League as Real Madrid gear up to take on Manchester City in the first leg of their semi-final clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid have failed to retain La Liga title due to inconsistencies in domestic form but have managed to win silverware already by securing the Copa del Rey. Defending their European crown is top on the agenda for Carlo Ancelotti and the team will be charged up for this clash. Opponents Manchester City on the other hand look on course to win the EPL while already securing a FA Cup final position. They have never won the Champions League under Pep Guardiola and this will be on the back of their minds when they take the field this evening and should act as an extra motivation. Real Madrid versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app from 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi Wins Laureus World Sportsman of the Year 2023 Award, View Photo of Argentina’s World Cup Winning Captain With Trophy.

Eder Militao is a massive miss for Real Madrid as he is suspended with David Alaba playing as the central defender. Eduardo Camavinga will be deployed as a full-back, a role he has featured in the past. Karim Benzema is a key figure in attack and he will be in the company of Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have played Manchester City a few times and their experience should come in handy.

Nathan Ake is the only absentee for Manchester City due to a hamstring problem. Erling Haaland has been phenomenal for the visitors and Madrid will need to do well to keep him quiet. Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne as the attacking midfielders hold the edge over the hosts in terms of creativity.

When is Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Real Madrid will be facing Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday, May 10. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important quarterfinal match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels. Cristiano Ronaldo Pushes Rival Staff Member Asking for Selfie Following Al-Nassr’s 1–1 Draw Against Al-Khaleej in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 (Watch Video).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Manchester City match on the SonyLiv app and website. It should be a feisty encounter with the match ending in a 2-2 draw.

