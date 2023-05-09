Al-Nassr played a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Al-Khaleej in their recent Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match at Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh. The draw has hurt Al-Nassr's title chances. Following the game, as Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo was trying to make his way to the dressing room, he was approached for a selfie by an Al-Khaleej backroom staff. The Al-Nassr star was surely not in the mood for a selfie after dropping two costly points and he pushed the Al-Khaleej backroom staff away. A video of this moment has started to surface on the internet. Lionel Messi Wins Laureus World Sportsman of the Year 2023 Award.

Cristiano Ronaldo Pushes Rival Staff Member Asking for Selfie

لاعبو الخليج والطاقم الفني مع رونالدو بعد نهاية المواجهة#النصر_الخليج | #SSC pic.twitter.com/pNKavYReqU — شركة الرياضة السعودية SSC (@ssc_sports) May 8, 2023

