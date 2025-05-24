Carlo Ancelotti will be bidding his goodbye to Real Madrid as the Los Blancos gear up to take on Real Sociedad in the last game of the La Liga campaign. The Italian has been one of their most successful managers in history and emotions will be running high as an era comes to an end. The campaign was a poor one for Real Madrid with the side winning nothing and getting completely dominated by Barcelona. It also led to dissatisfaction amongst the fans and the board had to come up with a new regime. Opponents Real Sociedad on the other hand are 11th and need a win here to give themselves a chance of being in the top half. Luka Modric Bids Adieu to Santiago Bernabeu, Croatian Maestro Announces Real Madrid Exit After FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal miss out through injuries for Real Madrid while ace midfielder Jude Bellingham is suspended. Luka Modric is playing his last game for Real Madrid after he was denied a new contract and it will be a farewell for the Real Madrid legend. Kylian Mbappe and Endrick will form the strike partnership in the final third.

Real Sociedad have injury concerns as well with Sheraldo Becker, Nayef Aguerd, and Orri Oskarsson missing out. Alex Remiro in goal will need to be at his very best as they take on one of the best attacks in the league. Martin Zubimendi has been linked with a move away from the club but will focus on his midfield duties here.

When is Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid will play their final match this season when Real Sociedad visits the Spanish League giant for a La Liga 2024-25 match on Saturday, May 24. The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu and begin at 07:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Real Madrid Part Ways With Manager Carlo Ancelotti Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup 2025, La Liga 2024-25 Clash Against Real Sociedad To Be Italian's Last Match In-Charge.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, La Liga 2024-25 does not have an official broadcast partner in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 live telecast on any TV channel. For Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

FanCode is the official La Liga live streaming partner. Fans in India thus can watch the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass for Rs 19. Real Madrid at home should create enough chances to claim a routine win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2025 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).