Real Madrid FC have confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti's tenure as manager is ending, with the Italian set to leave the club ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Under Ancelotti, Real Madrid saw one of their most successful periods across competitions, winning three European Cups, three Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, and two Spanish Super Cup wins, for a historic total of 15 championships during his six seasons. Ancelotti's last match as Los Blancos manager will be the upcoming La Liga 2024-25 match against Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu on May 24. Luka Modric Bids Adieu to Santiago Bernabeu, Croatian Maestro Announces Real Madrid Exit After FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Real Madrid Thanks Carlo Ancelotti For His Services As Manager

