La Liga Free Live Streaming Online on Facebook: Real Madrid have the chance to become Spanish champions when they host Villarreal at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium. A stunning display of consistency by Zinedine Zidane’s men post the restart of the league has seen them nullify arch-rivals Barcelona’s title challenge. With two games left in the competition and a four-point lead at the top, a win for Real Madrid seals the deal. 5th placed Villareal are not easy opponents by any stretch of the imagination. Although the Champions League places are beyond them, they will be eager to finish the season above the likes of Getafe. RM vs VIL Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Madrid vs Villarreal Football Match.

Luka Modric has displayed his worth in the closing stages of the campaign with some powerful performance in midfield. The Croatian skipper looked down and out prior to the COVID 19 break but is the key man for Zinedine Zidane at the moment. He should partner Casemiro and Toni Kroos in midfield with Karim Benzema starting as the lone striker. Eden Hazard has struggled for form in the last few games, but given the importance of the match, he is likely to start out wide with Marco Asensio being the other winger.

Gerard Moreno returns for Villarreal having sat out their previous game owing to a suspension. The striker having scored 16 goals this season is a threat for Real Madrid’s defence. Santi Cazorla could be deployed as a playmaker in the hole between midfield and forward line to orchestrate Villarreal's attacks. Raul Albiol and Pau Torres at the back are decent defenders and will make themselves tough to get past. All Real Madrid Players Deserve Ballon D'Or, Says Zinedine Zidane.

When is Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Real Madrid vs Villarreal match in La Liga 2019-20 will take place on July 17, 2020 (Thursday mid-night). The match will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans cannot live telecast the Real Madrid vs Villarreal match on their television sets in India and there are no official broadcasters for La Liga in the country. But fans can always follow the live-action online.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can follow the live streaming of Real Madrid vs Villarreal game on the official Facebook page of La Liga, which has been live streaming all the matches for their fans worldwide. Real Madrid will just about manage to beat Villarreal in a slow cagey affair as the hosts are used to grinding out results against teams that make themselves compact.

