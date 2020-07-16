Real Madrid stand on the cusp of title glory and a win against Villarreal in their next La Liga 2019-20 fixture will seal the league title for Los Blancos. The title victory will only be their second La Liga win after 2016-17 and Madrid will hope to clinch it at home although in an empty stadium. Real Madrid need only two points from their next two matches to clinch the title but a win against Villarreal, who have lost two of their last three league games, will make it sweeter for Zinedine Zidane and his men. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions to pick the best Dream11 fantasy team for Real Madrid vs Villarreal match, please scroll down. All Real Madrid Players Deserve Ballon D'Or, Says Zinedine Zidane.

Villarreal started well with six unbeaten games, five of which were wins when the season resumed. But a 1-4 defeat to Barcelona seems to have derailed their campaign. They did beat Getafe 3-1 after the Barcelona defeat but succumbed to a 1-2 loss against Real Sociedad. Both their defeats have surprisingly come at home.

They have the fourth-best away record in La Liga this season. Villarreal will be without Ramiro Funes Mori and Carlos Bacca both of whom are nursing injuries. Mariano Barbosa is also suspended for this match but Gerard Moreno and Vicente Iborra are both available. Madrid are without Marcelo and Nacho due to injuries while January signing Luca Jovic is a major doubt. Marcos Asensio and Eden Hazard are, however, expected to start.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (RM) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this match.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ferland Mendy (RM), Sergio Ramos (RM) and Pau Torres (VIL) should be selected as the defenders for this match.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Eden Hazard (RM), Federico Valverde (RM), Santi Cazorla (VIL), Bruno Soriano (VIL) and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (VIL) will be the midfielders.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM) and Gerard Moreno (VIL) will lead the attacking line.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019-20, Drea11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM), Ferland Mendy (RM), Sergio Ramos (RM), Pau Torres (VIL), Eden Hazard (RM), Federico Valverde (RM), Santi Cazorla (VIL), Bruno Soriano (VIL), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (VIL), Karim Benzema (RM) and Gerard Moreno (VIL).

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (RM) should be picked as the captain of this fantasy team while Gerard Moreno (VIL) should be made the second-choice captain.

