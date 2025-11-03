La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Real Oviedo are struggling in the Spanish La Liga, with the club in the drop zone, in 19th place. Having won just twice so far, the team has 7 points from 10 games played so far and needs to start collecting points before the situation gets from bad to worse for them. They face Osasuna at home this evening, which is a somewhat must-win tie for them. Opponents Osasuna lack momentum as well and they have lost back-to-back games heading into this match. They, like Real Oviedo, are not playing with much confidence and it is worrying for the fans. Real Oviedo versus Osasuna will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:30 AM IST. La Liga 2025–26 Points Table: Barcelona Move to Second Place After 3-1 Win Over Elche, Real Madrid Stay on Top.

Santi Cazorla and Ovie Ejaria are unlikely to take the field for Oviedo, while Alvaro Lemos has been officially ruled out due to fitness issues. Salomon Rondon will be the focal point in attack for the hosts. Leander Dendoncker and Santiago Colombatto are likely to form the central midfield partnership, with Ilyas Chaira and Ovie Ejaria deployed out wide as the wingers.

Osasuna will be without the services of the injured Iker Benito and Valentin Rosier for this game. Aimar Oroz and Sheraldo Becker will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the game. Ante Budimir is the key goalscorer for the team and he will be supported in the final third by Víctor Muñoz and Rubén García Santos. Lucas Torró and Moi Gómez are likely to form the double pivot in central midfield. Lionel Messi to Visit India Again in 2026? Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman’s Renewed Claim Sparks Fresh Wave of Debate.

Real Oviedo vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Real Oviedo vs Osasuna Date Tuesday, November 4 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Carlos Tartiere Stadium, Oviedo Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Real Oviedo vs Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Oviedo will take on Osasuna in La Liga 2025-26 on Tuesday, November 4. The Real Oviedo vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium, Oviedo and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Oviedo vs Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Oviedo vs Osasuna live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Real Oviedo vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Real Oviedo vs Osasuna La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Oviedo vs Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Real Oviedo vs Osasuna live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. Osasuna do not have the best away record this term, but they will do enough to earn a point from the attack.

