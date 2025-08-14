La Liga 2025–26 Standings: The Spanish top-tier league, La Liga, is undoubtedly one of the most famous and competitive football leagues not just in Europe but across the world. The La Liga 2025-26 kicks off on Friday, August 15. The La Liga 2025-26 season marks the 95th edition of the grand first division football competition of Spain. 20 top-tier sides will participate in the 95th edition of the Spanish football league. DRS In La Liga? Spanish Football League Set to Reportedly Empower Club Coaches With VAR Requests Ahead of 2025-26 Season.

These sides are Alaves, Athletic Club, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Celta Vigo, Elche, Espanyol, Getafe, Girona, Levante, Mallorca, Osasuna, Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis, Real Madrid, Oviedo, Real Sociedad, Sevilla, Valencia, and Villarreal, who will fight each other for the ultimate title. The top sides in the La Liga standings will qualify for the UEFA Champions League. The sixth and seventh-placed clubs will earn a place in the UEFA Europa League. The side that finished eighth moves into the UEFA Conference League playoffs. On Which Channel La Liga 2025-26 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Spanish Top Tier Football Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

La Liga 2025–26 Points Table

No Clubs M W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Alaves 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Athletic Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Atletico Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Barcelona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Celta Vigo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Elche 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Espanyol 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Getafe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Girona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Levante 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Mallorca 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Osasuna 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Rayo Vallecano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Real Betis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Real Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 Oviedo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 Real Sociedad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 Sevilla 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 19 Valencia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Villarreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Barcelona are the defending champions of La Liga league. They have won the second most titles (28) in the Spanish Football League. Real Madrid is the most successful club in the history of La Liga. Madrid has 36 titles to their name. The top-level football league in Spain has been held every year since 129, except for 1936-39 because of the Spanish Civil War.

