Real Sociedad will welcome Spanish champions Real Madrid in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey semi-final matchup. Real Madrid lost to archrivals Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana, and their immediate focus will be to secure a crucial domestic cup. The Los Blancos are involved in a pulsating battle with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the La Liga and this cup competition brings an opportunity for them to shift their focus on a cup tie. Hosts Real Sociedad are 9th in the points table and have lost three of their last five league fixtures, highlighting the enormity of the task on their hands. Battle ‘Royale’ in Copa del Rey 2024–25 As Real Sociedad Entertain Real Madrid.

Real Sociedad have a few injury absentees for this game with Luka Sucic, Jon Pacheco, Hamari Traore, and Nayef Aguerd missing in action. Igor Zubeldia and Sheraldo Becker are back available for selection post suspension. Mikel Oyarzabal will lead the attack with Jon Ander Olasagasti and Pablo Marin as the attacking midfielders. Martin Zubimendi will sit back and try and shield the backline.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr will form a two-man forward line for Real Madrid with Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo on the wings. Dani Ceballos and Aurelien Tchouameni will form the central midfield partnership. Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio will be part of the back four for the visitors.

When is Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Sociedad are set to take on Real Madrid in the semifinal of Copa del Rey 2024-25 on Thursday, February 27. The Reale Arena, San Sebastián, Spain will host the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid match and it will start at 2:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Barcelona 4-4 Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final: First Leg Ends In Draw After An Eight-Goal Thriller Between Blaugrana and Rojiblancos (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live telecast on any TV channel. For Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match?

FanCode is the new official streaming partner of Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live streaming online on the FanCode website for a match pass worth Rs 25. Real Madrid looks the stronger of the two teams and should secure an early advantage here.

