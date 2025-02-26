In an eight-goal thriller in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 semi-final, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid played out a 4-4 draw that was edge-of-the-seat action until the final whistle was blown. Atletico Madrid led 2-0 with goals from Julian Alvarez and Antonine Griezmann, but soon Barca went 3-2 up, with Pedri, Pau Cubarsi, and Inigo Martinez hitting the back of the net before the first time ended. Robert Lewandowski scored the fourth goal for Blaugrana, which kept Barca in the lead for a while in their first-leg semi-final clash, but first Marcos Llorente and then Alexander Sorloth hit past the Warjciech Szczesny to help Rojiblancos salvage a draw after an incredible comeback. Lamine Yamal Showcases Heartfelt Gesture Handing Over His Jersey to Kid in Stands After Valencia vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarterfinal Match (See Pics).

FCBarcelonaFCBarcelonaBarcelona 4-4 Atletico Madrid

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS 🎥 Barça 4️⃣-4️⃣ Atlético Madrid pic.twitter.com/ZKVWdkdLVx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 25, 2025

