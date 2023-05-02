Real Madrid will hope to continue their good form in La Liga when they face Real Sociedad on Wednesday, May 2. The Los Blancos trail leaders Barcelona by 11 points but will have an opportunity to cut down that gap in this match. They were handed a shock defeat by Girona on April 25 with Valentin Castellanos scoring four goals but bounced back in spectacular fashion, by registering a victory over Almeria four days later. Real Madrid will aim to notch up a second consecutive victory on the trot and gain some momentum ahead Copa del Rey final against Osasuna and the all-important Champions League semifinal against Manchester City. Erling Haaland Equals Record for Most Premier League Goals in a Season, Manchester City Striker Moves Level With Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer.

Real Sociedad, in contrast, are fourth on the points table and have an eight-point lead over fifth-placed Villarreal. A win in this match can help them put pressure on Atletico Madrid at three. They enter this match on the back of 2-0 win over Osasuna. However, they will be without Sadiq Umar, Diego Rico and also Martin Merquelanz. Read below to get live streaming and telecast details of this match.

Defending champions Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 on Tuesday, May 2. The game will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Santiago Bernabeu.

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 in India.

The broadcasting right of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network.

