Manchester City will be facing Red Star Belgrade in an away tie in their final Champions League Group G tie. The defending champions have won all their games so far in the competition and will qualify as the group winners. They have not been in the best of forms recently, managing a 1-2 victory over Luton Town in the league to break free from a four-game winless streak. Pep Guardiola has a busy month of football ahead of him and momentum will play a key role in it hence this game is far from a dead rubber for him. Opponents Red Star Belgrade are bottom of the points table and these games are learning curve for the squad. Red Star Belgrade versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:15 PM IST. FIFA Announces Finalists of Best Goalkeeper Awards for Men and Women’s Category.

Kosta Nedeljkovic will start as full-back for Crvena Zvezda ahead of Stefan Mitrovic with the youngster continuing to impress at the first team. Osman Bukari and Jean-Phillipe Krasso are the key players in attack for the home side and it will not be a surprise if the duo is on the scoresheet. Omri Glazer in goal has a busy day at work with the visitors dominating the attack.

Rodri and Kalvin Phillips will start for Manchester City in midfield with the likes of Rodri getting a breather. Oscar Bobb will get a chance to shine as well in attack while Erling Halaand is not likely to part of the matchday squad. Ederson will make way for Stefan Ortega in goal with the Brazilian getting some much-needed rest.

When is Red Star Belgrade vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Manchester City will be visiting Red Star Belgrade in the Group G match of the UEFA Champions League on Thursday, December 14. The game will begin at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia. Turkish Referee Halil Umut Meler Leaves Hospital Following Recovery From Attack by MKE Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca During Super Lig 2023-24 Match.

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Red Star Belgrade vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. The important match between Red Star Belgrade vs Manchester City will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Red Star Belgrade vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Red Star Belgrade vs Manchester City match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Manchester City should dominate this game despite playing their fringe players. Expect the visitors to claim a 0-2 win here making way for a perfect group stage record.

