Brazil met Bolivia in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers at the Arena Corinthians in Brazil. Neymar Jr's team played the first match of the Group stage and It was a brace by Roberto Firmino that helped the team win 5-0 against Bolivia. Brazil stepped into the match with a 4-3-3 formation and Bolivia was 4-5-1 Brazil was a far better side as compared to Bolivia as they dominated the possession with 70 per cent. Neymar’s Jr’s team had nine shots on target whereas Bolivia only had one. Brazil was way accurate with the pass as their record stood 88 per cent whereas, Bolivia was on 69 per cent. Right from the start, of the match, Brazil looked to dominate every aspect of the match.

Within the first 17 minutes, they had a goal coming in when Marquinhos netted one at the 16th minute. Then came in Liverpool’s Roberto Firminio who scored a goal at the 30th and the 49th minute of the match leading the team to 3-0. Jose Carrasco’s own goal helped the team to be on 4-0. With this Bobby has more home goals than the nets at the Premier League goals in his last 22 games.

Team Brazil now stands on the top of the tally with three points in their kitty. Bolivia on the other hand has hit the rock bottom of the table. The team is placed alongside the likes of Columbia, Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Peru and many others. Each group has 10 teams and all teams have played one game each so far in the tournament.

