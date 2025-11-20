Mumbai, November 20: Real Madrid will be without central defender Eder Militao for two busy weeks after the club confirmed on Wednesday that he has suffered a groin injury. Militao suffered the injury after an hour of Brazil's friendly match against Tunisia on Tuesday, Real Madrid said on its official website. Although Real Madrid did not give a comeback date, Spanish sports paper Diario AS estimated Militao will be out of action for at least two weeks, missing La Liga games against Elche, Girona, and Athletic Club, and a Champions League game against Olympiakos, reports Xinhua. Gabriel Magalhees Ruled Out After Thigh Injury on International Duty for Brazil.

"Following tests carried out today, Eder Militao has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the adductor magnus in his right leg. Further updates will follow," read a club statement.

Militao will also be a doubt for another La Liga match against Celta Vigo and a key European tie against Manchester City on December 10. Real Madrid are still without German defender Antonio Rudiguer, while Dani Carvajal is sidelined after a knee operation.

Earlier, Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen was released from the Spain squad and missed Tuesday's World Cup qualifying game against Türkiye due to muscle discomfort. The injury had already sidelined Huijsen from Spain's 4-0 win away to Georgia on Saturday, which all but assured the reigning European champions of direct qualification for next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

"Dean Huijsen has been withdrawn from the squad for Spain's final 2026 World Cup qualifier against Türkiye due to muscle discomfort that also prevented him from playing against Georgia, a situation his club has been kept informed of. As is customary, and prioritising the player's health and well-being, the Spanish Football Federation has decided to release him from the squad," the RFEF said in a statement. UCL 2025–26 Results: Arsenal, Bayern Munich Stay Perfect, Liverpool Beat Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League.

These two recent developments exacerbate Real Madrid's problems after they were held to a 0-0 draw away to Rayo Vallecano, dropping points in La Liga for just the second time this season. Xabi Alonso's side failed to create clear chances after its midweek Champions League defeat to Liverpool, while Rayo pressed effectively to keep the leaders at bay and limit Kylian Mbappe.

Rayo's display drew extra credit, given that the side coached by Inigo Perez played a UEFA Conference League match on Thursday night and had just 65 hours (48 fewer than Real Madrid) between that fixture and Sunday's kickoff.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2025 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).