Romelu Lukaku could now face repercussions of his explosive interview as the Chelsea manager has reportedly decided to drop him from the match against Liverpool. Various sources online claim that Tuchel is unhappy with the interview and the team too was unaware of Lukaku. This could be like a one-game ban for the former Manchester United player. However, this would be a huge gamble for the team as they sit on number two with 11 points behind Manchester City. The interview is understood to have happened three weeks ago with an aim to please Inter Milan fans. Romelu Lukaku vs Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Manager Reacts to Belgium Forward’s Explosive Interview.

But the interview has ended up showing Chelsea in a bad light. Lukaku had revealed that he is unhappy with the system at Chelsea and wishes to leave the Blues to join his former team Inter Milan. Lukaku had extensively spoken about his love for the Italian club. Ahead of their match against Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel was obviously asked about the comments by Lukaku. The Chelsea manager could not hide his frustration and reacted to the explosive interview and said that it only created an unnecessary noise for the team which is surely not needed.

Tuchel during the presser had said that Lukaku's comments were disappointing but they will sit behind closed doors to sort this out. The match between Chelsea and Liverpool will be held later today on Sunday at 10.00 pm IST. Stay tuned to this space for more updates related to the game.

