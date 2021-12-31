Romelu Lukaku admitted that he has been unhappy at Chelsea and his comments grabbed the attention of the netizens. Now, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reacted to the interview and said that these comments only create unnecessary noise. The Chelsea manager addressed the press ahead of their match against Liverpool. The comments only bring unnecessary noise which is not needed as the team needs a calm environment. Tuchel further admitted that he is disappointed with Lukaku's comments and will discuss the explosive interview same when they sit behind closed doors. Romelu Lukaku Admits Being Unhappy At Chelsea, Hopes To Rejoin Inter Milan Soon.

Lukaku has hoped that he would join Inter Milan only because of his love for Italy.“If it’s from a player I totally understand the process, but still we are not here to just read the headlines, we can take the time to try to understand what is going on because it does not reflect the daily work, attitude, and behaviour that Romelu shows at Cobham," explained Thomas Tuchel. Lukaku joined Chelsea earlier in 2021. The former Manchester United forward rejoined Chelsea in a £97.5m move from Inter in the summer.

However, he has struggled for consistency this season. Lukaku has scored seven goals in 18 matches. Romelu Lukaku has also apologised to the fans about the way he departed for Inter Milan. In fact, the fans were so angry with his departure, that his mural was destroyed at the Inter Milan. Rukaku had said that the bosses at Chelsea have a different set up in mind.

