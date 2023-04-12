Having started with a draw, Bengaluru FC will eye the first win of their Hero Super Cup 2023 campaign when they take on RoundGlass Punjab FC on Wednesday, April 12. This match will be played at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode and it is slated to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). A 1-1 draw was all that Sunil Chhetri’s side could manage in their opening match of the tournament against Sreenidi and they would be out seeking a victory this time, which would be helpful in qualifying for the next round. Hero Super Cup 2023: Mumbai City FC Edge Past Churchill Brothers in Close Encounter.

RoundGlass Punjab, on the other hand, began their campaign with a defeat to Kerala Blasters. The reigning I-League champions will be expected to bounce back from that result and it would be interesting to see which side comes out on top. A lot would depend on the shoulders of Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri and Javi Hernandez if Bengaluru FC are to come out on top. For RoundGlass Punjab FC, attackers Luka Majcen and Juan Mera will have their task cut out against Bengaluru FC’s defense. Hero Super Cup 2023: Rahim Ali Scores Brace as Chennaiyin FC Beat NorthEast United FC 4-2.

When Is RoundGlass Punjab vs Bengaluru FC Hero Super Cup 2023, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)?

RoundGlass Punjab FC will face Bengaluru FC in the Hero Super 2023 match on Wednesday, April 12. The match will be played at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode and it will start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch RoundGlass Punjab vs Bengaluru FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Football Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23. The match between RGFC vs BFC will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels.

How To Watch RoundGlass Punjab vs Bengaluru FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Football Live Streaming Online?

The digital rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23 are with FanCode. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United match on the FanCode app and website. They, however will need a subscription or match pass to access it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2023 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).