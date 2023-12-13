Barcelona are certain to make it out of Group H of the UEFA Champions League but their final first round game with Royal Antwerp assumes significance as a win guarantees them a top of the table finish. The Catalonians have won four out of their five games so far with their only blemish coming up against Shakthar Donetsk. Xavi, the Barcelona head coach, is a man under pressure though with his team not doing well domestically. They were thumped 2-4 by Girona at the weekend and this result calls for response from the squad. Royal Antwerp have lost all their games so far in Europe and will be eager to end with atleast a point. Royal Antwerp versus Barcelona will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Newcastle United’s Rise Under Saudi Ownership Faces Big Test With UCL Future on the Line.

Anthony Valencia, Jacob Ondrejka, Bjorn Engels and Jelle Bataille are the players ruled out for Antwerp. Toby Alderweireld is a key figure in defence for the home side and his experience will come in handy against the quality of Barcelona. Vincent Janssen leads the attack with Michel-Ange Balikwisha as the playmaker behind him.

Ronald Araujo and Joao Felix will be rested for the game by Xavi with concerns over them picking up a booking and missing the next match. Oriol Romeu will be the holding midfielder with Ilkay Gundogan as the playmaker. Robert Lewandowski is the lone striker for the visitors while Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres take up the flanks.

When is Royal Antwerp vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Barcelona will be visiting Royal Antwerp in the Group G match of the UEFA Champions League on Thursday, December 14. The game will begin at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Bosuilstadion, Antwerp, Belgium. PSV 1-1 Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Gunners Secure UCL Round of 16 Spot with a Clinching Draw.

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Royal Antwerp vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. The important match between Royal Antwerp vs Barcelona will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Royal Antwerp vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Royal Antwerp vs Barcelona match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Barcelona should have little problem getting the better of Antwerp in this game with huge gulf in class existing between the teams.

