Arsenal and PSV both from Group B advanced to the UCL's round of 16. Arsenal topped Group B with 13 points and a win in four out of six games. Eddie Nketiah scored his first goal of the UCL in the 42nd minute in the match against PSV on Tuesday, December 12. Yorbe Vertessen of PSV then scored a goal to equalize the scoreline for his side in the 50th minute. PSV only managed to two games in the UCL 2023-24 group stage. Union Berlin 2–3 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Dani Ceballos’ Last-Minute Equalizer Propels Los Blancos to Victory.

PSV vs Arsenal UCL 2023-24 Result

