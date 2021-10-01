Finally, the wait is over and all Indian football fans are gearing up for the SAFF Championship 2021 starting from October 1, 2021. In this article, we shall bring to you the schedule, live streaming, timings in IST and other details for the football tournament which is to be hosted in the Maldives. But before that, let's bring to you the preview of the tournament and also the news from the Blue Tigers' camp. The tournament is played every two years. The football Championship was supposed to be held in September last year. But owing to the COVID-19, the tournament got cancelled. FIFA Suspends Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) With Immediate Effect.

Pakistan and Bhutan were supposed to be a part of the tournament. However, both nations are not participating in the SAFF Championship 2021. With Pakistan Cricket Board, being sanctioned by FIFA in April 2021, the team is ineligible to play the tournament. With Bhutan, the government did not permit the citizens to travel abroad. Now, this leaves us with only five participants this year- Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Talking about India, the Blue Tigers have a few absentees including Sandesh Jhingan. Also, Amrinder Singh will not join the camp after testing Covid-19 positive. Akash Mishra, Bipin Singh and Pronay Halder failed to make it to Igor Stimac's squad. Here's the is schedule for the tournament below:

SAFF Championship 2021 Schedule:

Date Fixture Time (IST) October 1 Nepal vs Maldives 16:30 October 1 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 21:30 October 4 Bangladesh vs India 16:30 October 4 Sri Lanka vs Nepal 21:30 October 7 India vs Sri Lanka 16:30 October 7 Maldives vs Bangladesh 21:30 October 10 Maldives vs Sri Lanka 16:30 October 10 Nepal vs India 21:30 October 13 Bangladesh vs Nepal 16:30 October 13 India vs Maldives 21:30 October 16 Finals 21.30

Indian Squad:

This was the squad announced by the Indian coach a few days ago.

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh, Dheeraj Singh and Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Seriton Fernandes, Chinglensana Singh, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose and Mandar Rao Dessai.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh, Liston Colaco and Yasir Mohammad.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri and Farukh Choudhary.

Live Streaming Details:

As far as the SAFF Championship 2021 is concerned, there are no official broadcasters for the event. You can watch the event on the official Youtube channel of SAFF. Stay tuned to this space for all updates of the game.

